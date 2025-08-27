Dhanush starrer 'Idli Kadai' song 'Enjaami Thandhaane' released on Ganesh Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 : The excitement surrounding Dhanush's upcoming film 'Idli Kadai' is only growing, and to add to the buzz, the makers have released the second track from the movie's album on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The song, titled Enjaami Thandhaane, is a lively rural folk number composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It was released on Wednesday, August 27, and quickly caught fans' attention.

In the song, Dhanush is seen in a white shirt and mundu, dancing happily in a village setting. The highlight comes at the end, where he performs in a single-take sequence with hundreds of dancers, all moving in sync to the energetic choreography by Sathish.

Enjaami thandhaane from idli kadai https://t.co/n9so02CHAF pic.twitter.com/4aDxu3d25p— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 27, 2025

The track has been sung by Dhanush himself, with rap portions by Arivu and additional vocals by Sublahshini. GV Prakash Kumar, who recently won the National Award for Vaathi, has composed the music.

Directed by Dhanush, Idli Kadai stars him in the lead alongside Nithya Menen. The film will hit theatres on October 1. The two actors previously worked together in the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam.

Dhanush was last seen in 'Kuberaa,' co-starring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa released on June 20, 2025, and was shot in both Tamil and Telugu. The socio-drama explored themes of greed, ambition, and redemption through the journey of a beggar's transformation.

The actor will also be seen in 'Tere Ishk Mein' alongside Kriti Sanon. Production for the Aanand L. Rai directorial concluded in July. The film, described as a spiritual successor to Raanjhanaa, is scheduled to release in theatres on November 28, 2025.

