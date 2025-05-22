Dhanush to Star as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in Biopic, First Look Revealed at Cannes 2025

A grand biopic on Bharat Ratna Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India’s 11th President and one of its most revered national icons and Missile Man of India, is officially in production. The film will be directed by National award winning director Om Raut of Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior fame. National award winning superstar and international actor Dhanush to headline the project, playing the role of the man India unanimously loves. Produced by Abhishek Agarwal, under Abhishek Agarwal Arts, the force behind The Kashmir Files, and produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series, the screenplay is penned by Saiwyn Quadras, whose writing credits include acclaimed biopics Neerja, Maidaan and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran

From Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr. Kalam’s life was a blend of rocket science and irrepressible spirit. Often called the ‘Missile Man of India’, he rose from modest beginnings to become a celebrated aerospace scientist, visionary, and eventually the People’s President. His legacy, encapsulated in his bestselling memoir Wings of Fire, continues to ignite minds across generations. In one of the most powerful casting moments in recent cinema, Dhanush steps into the shoes of Dr Kalam a role that promises to be one of the most transformative and defining performances of his career. Known for his remarkable range and emotional depth, Dhanush now takes on the monumental responsibility of portraying one of India's most beloved visionaries, in what is poised to be a landmark moment both for him as an actor and for Indian storytelling.

Cannes Film Festival is a rare global stage for a story deeply rooted in Indian soil but universally resonant and that's what made the makers announce it at the do. When Om Raut and Dhanush met to discuss the film, they realized they would be making the biggest film of their lives together. Quiet anticipation has already begun to ripple across Indian cinema and international circles. This is more than just a story about the past. It is a reminder of the future India can build when science meets service and knowledge meets kindness, the values Dr Kalam lived by.

The film, staying true to the values of Dr Kalam, will explore the man behind the missile programs and the presidency the poet, the teacher, the dreamer whose every word carried both science and spirituality in equal measures. More than a political biography, the project is positioned as an insight into leadership and nation-building. “In an era starved of true statesmen, Kalam stood above politics and pettiness. He was a man who was known for power of education, excellence and indigenous innovation,” said Raut, in a statement, adding, “To bring his story to screen is an artistic challenge and a moral and cultural responsibility. It’s a story that’s inspirational for global youth and especially the youth of Global south. It's the most important experience of my life. His life is lesson that is bound to connect with people no matter who they are and where they come from.”

Producer Abhishek Agarwal adds, “We are excited to bring the epic life of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam to the big screen. This is an emotional moment for us. I am honoured to collaborate with Om Raut ji, Dhanush ji, and Bhushan ji of T-Series stalwarts of Indian cinema. We are privileged to tell this story, and each of us is giving our best to bring to life the journey of our true Bharat Ratna Kalam ji. This is one of Indian cinema’s most prestigious projects and will be a grand spectacle on a global scale.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s life is a story that continues to inspire millions across generations. At T-Series, we feel honored to be part of a film that celebrates the journey of such an extraordinary Indian. This marks our third collaboration with Om Raut, and the association grows even stronger. Teaming up with Dhanush and Abhishek Agarwal on this project makes it all the more special. This is more than just a film it’s a tribute to a man who showed us how dreams, dedication, and humility can shape a nation’s future.”

The creative team remains tight-lipped about further details, but with Raut’s scale-driven storytelling, Agarwal’s bold production choices, and Dhanush’s transformational talent, expectations are sky-high and it will be instresting to see Raut and Dhanush, two national award winners collaborate together. As the world watches, Wings of Fire is ready to rewrite the grammar of Indian biopics for a global audience. The film is backed by Abhishek Agarwal and Bhushan Kumar, and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anil Sunkara