Dhanush’s NEEK is about a young chef who is trapped between love and love failure!

Chennai, Feb 10 The makers of ‘Nilavukku Ennadi Enmel Kobam’, directed by actor Dhanush, on Monday released the trailer of the film, which showed that the film would be a breezy romantic entertainer that would revolve around a young guy caught up between love and love failure.

Dhanush, who launched the teaser, shared the link to it on his X timeline. He wrote, “NEEK Trailer” and shared the link. Dhanush, right at the start of the trailer, says this is a very usual story.

The trailer then gives away the fact that the story revolves around a character called Prabhu, a chef, who is in love with a girl (played by Anikha Surendran). However, the girl he loves is getting married to another guy. Meanwhile, Prabhu gets a proposal from another girl (played by Priya Prakash Varrier). What happens in Prabhu’s life then is what the film is all about.

The eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer is scheduled for release on February 21 this year. The film, which features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others, was originally scheduled to release on February 7 this year.

Directed by actor Dhanush, NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Warrier will be seen making her debut in Tamil with this film. Dhanush will be making a guest appearance in a song in the film. Similarly, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan too makes a guest appearance in a song called Golden Sparrow. Incidentally, Golden Sparrow has already emerged a chart buster, with the lyrical video of the peppy number garnering a whopping 133 million views on YouTube.

