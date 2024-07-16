Dharma Productions issues statement over remake rights of Lakshya-starrer 'Kill'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 : Amid the ongoing rumours of Lakshya-starrer 'Kill' being remade in South, Dharma Productions on Tuesday issued a statement.

In the statement, the makers clarified that only English language remake rights have been sold so far.

"Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film Kill to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet," the statement read.

Sharing the post, Dharma Productions wrote, "Clarification regarding the remake rights of our film, KILL."

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, 'Kill' was released in theatres on July 5 and opened to positive response from the audience. The film also featured Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

Recently, Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous 'John Wick' franchise, announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller 'Kill.

''Kill,' which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness section and later featured at the Tribeca Film Festival, tells the gripping story of army commando Amrit (portrayed by Lakshya) racing against time and armed adversaries on a New Delhi-bound train to rescue his beloved Tulika (played by Tanya Maniktala).

Chad Stahelski, Jason Spitz, and Alex Young of 87Eleven Entertainment will helm the remake, drawn by the original film's intense action sequences and compelling narrative, Deadline reported.

"Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski commented, adding, "It's exciting to be developing an English-language versionwe have big shoes to fill."

The Hindi-language original was produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

