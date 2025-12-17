Dharmendra, Agastya Nanda starrer 'Ikkis' release date postponed, to hit theatres on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : The release date of 'Ikkis', starring legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, has been postponed.

Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra's war drama 'Ikkis', initially scheduled for December 25, will now release on January 1, 2026.

'Ikkis' brings the true untold story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was just 21 at the time of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war.

Agastya Nanda is set to play the role of Lt Arun Khetarpal in the film. He will be joined by Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia in the prominent roles. It is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

The makers shared the update on the social media handle. Taking to X, Maddock Films wrote in the caption, "This new year, gift yourself courage. Final #Ikkis trailer drops this weekend in theatres. A new chapter unfolds in legendary director Sriram Raghvan's first war film. The true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee, Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal. Some heroes die young. Experience courage in cinemas. #Ikkis releasing on 1st January 2026."

Recently, the lead cast and the director of 'Ikkis' paid a heartfelt tribute to Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, at an event in Mumbai.

To celebrate the bravery of Lt. Arun Khetarpal, the makers organised a tribute event for the courageous hero, attended by the Indian Army and the film's lead cast. In the presence of Lt. Gen. D.S. Kushwah and other Indian Army officers, the makers of 'Ikkis' posed for a photo with a photo of Arun Khetarpal.

Agastya Nanda also became emotional as he recalled his journey in the film, in which he portrayed Arun Khetarpal.

While addressing the attendees, Nanda called Arun Khetarpal a "brave and passionate" soldier of India."Main thing that stood out to me about this story is about how young Arun Khetarpal is. I would like to address the young kids sitting over there who've come from school. I hope that when you watch this film, you'll be able to learn something from Arun Khetarpal.

He was a very brave, passionate soldier," said Agastya Nanda. He continued, "I think that if we take anything away from this film, it's that you're never too young to change the world. So, this is mainly for the younger people out here and my immense pride and gratitude to every soldier, every person a part of the Indian Army." The event concluded with the unveiling of a huge army tank, in remembrance of Arun Khetarpal's contribution in the 1971 war.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' brings to life the extraordinary true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

'Ikkis' releases in theatres on January 1.

