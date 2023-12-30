Dharmendra all set to join Salman Khan on 'Bigg Boss 17'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 : Veteran actor Dharmendra will be appearing on the show 'Bigg Boss 17' as a celebrity guest along with singer and composer Mika Singh, DJ Chetas, singer Hans Raj Hans and comedian Krushna Abhishek.

From interacting with the host to the contestants, the celebrity guests will make the weekend ka vaar more special.

Moreover, many developments on the show are making it interesting. The volatile relationship between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui is one of the most talked-about parts of 'Bigg Boss 17'.

Indeed, Ayesha Khan's participation has not only poured gasoline to the fire but has also made her a hot topic, with her relationship with Munawar making headlines.

Munawar Faruqui has been dealing with various emotional issues since Ayesha Khan entered the 'Bigg Boss 17' house, while also being entangled in a web of relationships. Ayesha Khan, on the other side, who first sought an apology, is now being scrutinised for her abrupt behaviour shift towards Munawar.

As per the latest promo by Colors TV, host Salman Khan will make some stunning revelations about their claimed friendship in the next Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. In the promotional video, the 'Dabangg' actor speaks to Ayesha and asks her questions.

"Toh Ayesha, maksad kya hai iss show mein aane ka? (What is your motive to come into this show?)."

To this, she replied, "Sir, apology chahiye thi mujhe uss cheez ke liye (I wanted an apology for that thing)". But her intentions come under fire after Salman Khan takes a dig at her for her decision to seek an apology on national television.

He got angry and said, "Apology aapko national television pe chahiye thi! (You wanted an apology on national television!)"

Further, he slammed Munawar and said, "Chalo jhagde har ek ke beech mein hote hain h yaar lekin aise national television par ek show mein aake nahi hote Munawar."

Salman added, "Standup comedy mein pata nahi kya kya bol jaate ho aap yaar, yahan pe bola nahi jaa raha aap se"

He said, "Jis tarah aapka rishta dikh raha hai, wo narazgi wala rishta dikh hi nahi raha hai. Yeh kya game chal raha hai?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1eypYQpgTM/?hl=en

'Bigg Boss 17' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor