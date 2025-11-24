Dharmendra Dies at 89: Amitabh Bachchan, Amir Khan and Other Bollywood Actors Reach Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai on Monday, November 24. He was taken to Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai's Vile Parle, where several prominent actors of the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Kha,n arrived at the crematorium. However, an official statement on veteran actor's demise has been awaited.

Also Read | Dharmendra Dies at 89: Veteran Bollywood Actor Passes Away In Mumbai After Prolonged Illness.

Videos shared by the news agency show huge security and barricades blocking the road leading to the crematorium in Vile Parle. Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol and Hema Malini were also seen arriving at the Pawan Hans Cremation Centre. The two did not interact with the media, and Esha was clicked entering with her face covered with a white dupatta.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan arrive at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. An official statement on veteran actor Dharmendra's health is awaited. pic.twitter.com/JIXuoWvq5L — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2025

International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has confirmed the demise of Dharmendra in a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, "Heart of Indian cinema has lost one of its brightest lights."

The heart of Indian cinema has lost one of its brightest lights.

Dharmendra ji wasn’t just an actor, he was an emotion, a timeless presence who brought charm, warmth, and strength to every frame. From his effortless humor to his unshakable grace, he taught generations what it… pic.twitter.com/1nSAj0aYdl — IIFA (@IIFA) November 24, 2025

"Dharmendra ji wasn’t just an actor, he was an emotion, a timeless presence who brought charm, warmth, and strength to every frame. From his effortless humor to his unshakable grace, he taught generations what it truly means to live and love with passion. His legacy will forever echo through the stories he told and the hearts he touched. Rest in peace, the He-Man of Bollywood, your magic will live on, always," IIFA in a statement.

Film director Karan Johar posts on Instagram, "It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history…"

Earlier, 89-year-old Bollywood's He-Man had been admitted to the hospital after a decline in his health. Though the Deol family later shared that he was recovering at home, Dharmendra breathed his last, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of over six decades earlier today.