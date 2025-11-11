Dharmendra Dies at 89: Veteran Actor Passes Away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai

Fondly known as the ‘He-Man of Bollywood,’ Dharmendra was celebrated for his iconic performances in classics like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, November 11. Further details about his demise and last rites are awaited.

The veteran actor was admitted to the hospital in the city after he complained of breathlessness. He had been critical and on life support. Bollywood stars, including his wife Hema Malini and sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, had visited him at the hospital when he was admitted. Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son Aryan Khan, visited veteran actor Dharmendra at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday. Salman Khan had also visited him after the news of his hospitalisation.

Sunny Deol's team released a statement clarifying the situation: "Mr. Dharmendra is no more." Outside his Juhu residence, police have set up barricades to manage crowds of fans and media.

The actor who has been a stalwart of Indian cinema for over six decades was born in Punjab. Dharmendra's passion for acting emerged early. Winning the Filmfare New Talent Contest brought him to Mumbai, where he pursued his cinematic dreams. His debut in Arjun Hingorani's "Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere" (1960) marked the beginning of an illustrious career.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the demise of veteran actor and former MP Dharmendra. He his contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran actor and former MP Shri Dharmendra ji. A versatile actor who brought life to many memorable characters with his unmatched charm and sincerity."