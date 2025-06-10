Dharmendra enjoys a ‘thrilling’ yacht ride as he takes the wheel

Mumbai, June 10 Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra played captain as he took the wheel of a yacht, tagging the ride as “thrilling and a happy” experience.

The octogenarian took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself sitting on a white coloured yacht. He is seen steering the machine and is cheerful as he smiles at the camera while he takes the wheel.

“Friends, A visit to a loving person Bikram in his yacht. A thrilling and happy journey,” he wrote as the caption.

The 89-year-old star will next be seen in 'Ikkis’, a coming-of-age film, which is based on Indian war hero Arun Khetarpal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2025. With the film, Indian auteur Sriram Raghavan is returning to the silver screen with a war film.

Sriram Raghavan is known for cult-classics like 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Johnny Gaddaar' and 'Andhadhun'.

The upcoming film, titled 'Ikkis' stars veteran actor Dharmendra, 'Paatal Lok' star Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya Nanda, and also marks a shift in tone on Raghavan's part as he is mostly known for thrillers and noirs.

'Ikkis' is set against the backdrop of the Battle of Basantar which was a crucial part of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. 'Ikkis', produced by Maddock Films, is set to release on October 2, 2025.

The film got into trouble in May after the makers of the film released its first look. However, the film wrongly credits Arun as the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. While, Arun was posthumously conferred the honour at the age of 21, it is Yogendra Singh Yadav from the Kargil war of 1999, who is youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19.

