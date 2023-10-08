Dharmendra gives shout out to grandson Rajveer Deol for 'Dono'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma who made their debut with the film Dono are currently basking in the glory of its success.

Veteran actor and grandfather of Rajveer, Dharmendra took to Instagram to hype praise on the film 'Dono.' Along with a video of himself, he wrote, "Friends, 'DONO' a good film....let us pray for its success."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyEcUjqPrwv/

Dharmendra said in a video that he has heard great things about the film. He hopes and prays that the film does good and praises his darling grandson for his debut.

He wore a brown shirt and matching pants in the video. He accessorised his look with a black hat and a wristwatch.

Talking about the film, 'Dono' marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma. It is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.

The film was released in the cinemas on October 5.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was last seen in director Karan Johar's film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

He will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in an upcoming untitled romantic film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor