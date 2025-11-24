Dharmendra Health Update: Ambulance Seen Outside Veteran Bollywood Actor's Residence in Mumbai

An ambulance was reportedly seen entering Dharmendra's house in Mumbai on Monday afternoon, November 24. Huge security was also seen near the lane in Juhu where Dharmendra's house is located over his health concerns.

Police have set up barricades outside his house as the ambulance was seen stationed in the premises of his residence. Meanwhile, access to the Pawan Hans crematorium has reportedly been restricted as their gates shut and a police station at the entrances.

Mumbai: An Ambulance was seen entering actor Dharmendra’s residence, the area was barricaded 50 meters from the house pic.twitter.com/w16rSACXaB — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2025

When the media asked officers posted there, are said that "routine checks" but did not permit anyone to enter the gate. A police escort vehicle was also seen outside Dharmendra's house, further creating speculations regarding his health.