Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Esha Deol cast their votes

Mumbai, May 20 A swarm of cameras followed Bollywood's beloved veteran star and former Lok Sabha MP from Bikaner, Dharmendra, as he gently made his way to the polling booth to cast his vote in Mumbai on Monday morning.

At another polling booth, Hema Malini, who's in race for her third term as MP from Mathura, cast her vote. She came along with her daughter, actress Esha Deol.

As soon as the 88-year-old Dharmendra, sporting a jaunty hat, got off his car, he had cameras trailing him as he made his way to the polling booth dressed in red shirt paired with black pants.

When the actor came out after casting his vote, he posed for the shutterbugs, dutifully flaunting his inked index finger and then raising his fist in the air.

Last seen on screen in the sci-fi romantic comedy 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra will next be in 'Ikkis' directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

'Ikkis' is reportedly based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Arun Khetarpal.

