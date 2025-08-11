Dharmendra: If you have good health, you can enjoy everything

Mumbai, Aug 11 Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra has talked about the importance of maintaining good health to lead a beautiful life.

Dharmendra on Monday morning shared a video talking about good health.

In the video, he was heard saying: “Dosto, zindagi bahut khubsoorat hai aur iski khubsoorti ko banay rakhne ke liye sehat ka acha hona bahut zaruri hai. Sehat hai to sab kuch aap enjoy kar sakte hain. To main aap se aaj ek message dera hun, hamse deta aara hun, ke sehat ka khayar rakhiye aur nek baniye. Love you all.”

“(Friends, life is very beautiful, and to maintain its beauty, it's very important to be healthy. If you have good health, you can enjoy everything. So, I am giving you a message today, which I've always given: take care of your health and be good. Love you all.”

For the caption, Dharmendra wrote: “With love to you all.”

The 89-year-old star will next be seen in 'Ikkis’, a coming-of-age film, which is based on Indian war hero Arun Khetarpal.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2025. With the film, Indian auteur Sriram Raghavan is returning to the silver screen with a war film.

Sriram Raghavan is known for cult-classics such as 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Johnny Gaddaar' and 'Andhadhun'.

The upcoming film, titled 'Ikkis' stars veteran actor Dharmendra, 'Paatal Lok' star Jaideep Ahlawat, and Agastya Nanda, and also marks a shift in tone on Raghavan's part as he is mostly known for thrillers and noirs.

'Ikkis' is set against the backdrop of the Battle of Basantar which was a crucial part of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. 'Ikkis', produced by Maddock Films, is set to release on October 2, 2025.

In May, the film got into trouble after the makers of the film released its first look.

However, the film wrongly credits Arun as the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. While, Arun was posthumously conferred the honour at the age of 21, it is Yogendra Singh Yadav from the Kargil war of 1999, who is youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra at the age of 19.

