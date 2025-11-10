Dharmendra is stable, under observation, says Sunny Deol’s team

Mumbai, Nov 10 Veteran actor Dharmendra is said to be stable, and is currently under observation. The actor was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai earlier on Monday.

He was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he is suffering from breathing difficulties. His son, actor Sunny Deol’s team has issued a statement saying that the actor is currently under observation.

They said, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy”.

This comes a week after he went to the hospital for a medical check-up, sparking concerns about his health.

A week ago, his wife, Hema Malini had assured the media during his earlier hospital visit that he was alright. The actor lives at his Khandala farmhouse with his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The actor has relocated to the town in light of the worsening pollution levels in the maximum city.

Dharmendra is one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. Dharmendra entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

While ‘Chupke Chupke’ displayed his impeccable comic timing, action-packed dramas like ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ solidified his image as the quintessential Bollywood hero. Beyond his cinematic career, Dharmendra’s humility and charisma have made him a cherished figure both on and off screen.

