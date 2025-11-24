Dharmendra passes away: Kajol, Shilpa Shetty visit Deol residence to pay their condolences

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 : Several Bollywood celebrities visited the Deol residence on Monday evening to pay their heartfelt condolences on the demise of legendary actor Dharmendra.

A while ago, actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita Shetty, and Kajol were spotted arriving at Dharmendra's house in Juhu.

The 'He Man' of Indian Cinema had been unwell for some time. On November 10, Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital following a deterioration in his health.

Two days later, Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital as the family opted for home treatment.

Sadly, on November 24, he breathed his last at the age of 89.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita from his first marriage, as well as daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.

