Dharmendra praises Ranbir Kapoor, calls him "loving and talented boy"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 Veteran actor Dharmendra has all the praises for Ranbir Kapoor. The 'He-Man' of Bollywood appreciated Ranbir's acting skills and called him a "talented boy".

Taking to his Instagram handle he posted a throwback picture with Ranbir and wrote in the caption, "Loving and talented boy".

Dharmendra is known for working in different genres including romance, action, and comedy. He has given several hits including 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Aankhen', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Anupama', among others. Recently, he also made headlines for his role in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

He was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. It also stars Dimple Kapadia.

Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love and decides to marry a robot, named Sifra (Kriti). The film opened to mixed reviews.

Talking about Dharmendra, the 'Mimi' actor said, "He is just too loving, he is so warm. The way he meets you, he places hand on your head. If someday he feels good in his costume, then he takes his pictures and send it to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol) and then his sons send him voice notes telling 'Papa you're looking good'. So, I just feel that he is a family man. He's got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. He makes us laugh so much and his improvisation is always bang on! Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, "Oh no, we can't make him do another take." He is lovely, and it's a pleasure to work with him."

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in 'Animal', for which he also bagged the award for Best Actor in a leading role (Male) at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

He will be next seen in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

