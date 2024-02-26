Dharmendra showers blessings on his grandson Karan Deol, check out his post

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : Legendary actor Dharmendra dropped a heartwarming post for his grandson Karan Deol on Monday morning.

Taking to Instagram, Bollywood's He-Man posted Karan's image. The image shows Karan flashing his million-dollar smile.

"Love you Rock , for your new charming looks (heart emojis) jeetey raho," he captioned the post.

The post has been flooded with several likes and comments.

"Love how you shower love on your family members," a social media user commented.

"Adorable post," another one wrote.

Karan is the elder son of actor Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and took acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

Last year, Karan got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The duo tied the knot on June 18 in Mumbai, with their families and close friends in attendance.

On the same day, in the evening, the Deols hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many others.

Drisha is a fashion designer. Reportedly, Drisha is the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

