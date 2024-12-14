Dharmendra to Rekha: Bollywood legends pay tribute to Raj Kapoor on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 : As it's 100th birth anniversary of the greatest showman of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor, stars like Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor and Rekha paid heartfelt tributes to him.

Taking to Instagram, Dharmendra shared a black-and-white photograph of himself with Raj Kapoor. In the image, the two can be seen giving a tight hug.

"Dear Raj Saheb, Happy Birthday to you. We miss you! You will always be remembered with great love and respect," Dharmendra wrote as he remembered Raj Kapoor.

Dharmendra worked with Raj Kapoor in the film 'Mera Naam Joker'.

Anil Kapoor also paid a heart-touching tribute to Raj Kapoor. He talked about how the work of Raj Kapoor has inspired him.

"14th December, Raj Uncle's birthday, has always been special. Always looked forward to this day .. this day the 14 th of dec was marked not only for me and our family but for the entire Indian film farternity as a very special day as day of celebration..Raj uncles work inspired me deeplyhis aura, artistry, and vision were unmatched then and remain unmatched now. On his 100th birthday, I fondly remember his timeless films, RK Studios moments the moments spent at Deonar his residence and the incredible legacy he built. Happy 100th birthday to the 'Greatest Showman,' Raj Kapoor. Your magic will forever awe me," Anil wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDjepSntY4C/?hl=en&img_index=1

He also shared pictures of Raj Kapoor.

Rekha on Friday attending the opening ceremony of Raj Kapoor film festival in Mumbai. Rekha's appearance at the event was both glamorous and emotional. As she stepped out on the red carpet, she got a little nostalgic seeing posters of Raj Kapoor's films. She adorably looked at the frames of Raj Kapoor and bowed down.

The event also saw the presence of Raj Kapoor's son Randhir Kapoor, daughter Rima Jain, daughters-in-law Babita and Neetu Kapoor, grandson Ranbir Kapoor and granddaughters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Their presence highlighted the family's collective pride in preserving and celebrating Raj Kapoor's extraordinary legacy.

As part of the grand celebration, R.K. Films, the Film Heritage Foundation, and NFDC-National Film Archive of India are presenting Raj Kapoor 100 - Celebrating the Centenary of the Greatest Showman. This festival features curated screenings of ten iconic Raj Kapoor films across 40 cities and 135 cinemas.The festival aims to put spotlight on Raj Kapoor's most celebrated works, spanning nearly four decades: Aag (1948), Barsaat (1949), Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Jagte Raho (1956), Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985).

A few days ago, the members of the Kapoor clan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and invited him to mark his gracious presence at the festival.The meeting in Delhi saw Kareena, Saif, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and other family members come together to discuss the upcoming celebrations. Kareena shared delightful pictures from the meeting on social media, where the Kapoor family appeared overjoyed to meet the Prime Minister. The photographs also showed Saif and Ranbir engaging in a conversation with PM Modi.

However, the highlight of the post was Kareena seeking an autograph for her sons, Taimur and Jeh from the PM. The Prime Minister graciously wrote "Tim and Jeh" on a piece of paper, a gesture that delighted the fans on social media.

In a heartfelt post, Kareena expressed her gratitude for the special meeting. "We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us," she wrote.

The festival, which kickstarted on December 13, will take place till December 15.

