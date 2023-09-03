Dharmendra to Sidharth-Kiara, see who all attended ‘Gadar 2’ success bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : Makers of the recently released action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ on Saturday hoisted a grand success party in Mumbai where several big actors and filmmakers marked their presence.

Actor Sunny Deol’s father legendary actor Dharmendra arrived at the party in a casual look and was seen posing in front of the paps.

Actor RajKummar Rao kept it casual as he donned a shirt and black pants. He accessorized his look with dark shades.

Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar attended the event along with fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Actor Ananya Panday who is currently enjoying the success of her recently released film ‘Dream Girl 2’ also arrived at the event. She looked beautiful as she opted for a purple off-shoulder top paired with a green skirt.

Actor Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as he arrived at the party in a dark blue shirt paired with matching pants.

Sunny’s son Rajveer Deol was seen posing with his debut film Dono’s co-star Paloma.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Suniel Shetty were also among the attendees.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also attended the success bash along with her boyfriend Jacky Bhagnani.

Actor Varun Dhawan arrived in style at the event.

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur looked handsome as he attended the party in a black shirt.

Sunny Deol was seen posing with his brother Bobby Deol.

Popular B-town couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked adorable as they arrived at the party hand-in-hand. The lovebirds were seen twinning in black outfits.

Apart from them, actors like Jackie Shroff, and Sanjay Dutt among others also arrived at the party.

Meanwhile, talking about ‘Gadar 2’ till now the film has minted Rs 487.65 Crores at the Indian box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “#Gadar2 is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, inches closer to ₹ 500 cr… Await the JUMP on [fourth] Sat and Sun… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 487.65 cr. #India biz.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma the film also starred Utkarsh Sharma and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

‘Gadar 2’ minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day in theatres, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. It became the second-best opener of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan'.

‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor