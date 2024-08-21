Dhavni Bhanushali to make Bollywood debut opposite Aashim Gulati in ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’

Mumbai, Aug 21 Singer Dhavni Bhanushali is all set to make her acting debut with the film “Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam”, directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and penned by Laxman Utekar.

Dhvani took to Instagram, where she dropped the film’s motion poster featuring her as a bride and actor Ashim Gulati, who was last seen in “Jee Karda” and “Murder Mubarak” as a groom.

She captioned it: “Jat. Set. Go, This accidental lovestory will surely steal your heart! Trailer out on 23rd August.”

The film is set to be an engaging concoction of humour, heart, and a twist of unpredictability.

Supporting the fresh leads includes veterans like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma.

Laxman Utekar’s Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Dhvani Bhanushali & Aashim Gulati directed by Saurabh Dasgupta, is all set to release theatrically on September 20th.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production, the young musical family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

Born in Mumbai, the singer gained popularity with her single “Vaaste” in 2019 which has crossed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, making her the youngest and fastest Indian pop star to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

She started her journey in music in 2017 by crooning the acoustic version of the song “Humsafar” from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”. Her first song in the film was “Ishtehaar” from the film “Welcome To New York” featuring Sonakshi Sinha. In the same year she starred in the music video "Ishare Tere" with Guru Randhawa and "Dilbar" From “Satyameva Jayate” which was an instant hit.

Her most recent number was “Thank You God”, which was released over four months ago and currently has over 16 million views on YouTube.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor