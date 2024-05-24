Dheeraj Dhoopar clarifies his son Zayn is not making screen debut

Mumbai, May 24 Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is known for ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has issued a clarification on his son Zayn making a screen debut.

Recently, the actor’s son Zayn was seen on the sets of his show ‘Rab Se Hai Dua’. Zayn wanted to be with his father so the makers rolled the camera keeping Zayn out of the frame.

Putting speculation about his son’s acting debut to rest, Dheeraj Dhoopar told IANS: “I have been getting loads of calls and messages about Zayn making his debut in acting with my show ‘Rab Se Hai Dua’. It’s truly overwhelming to experience something like this. But sorry to say that he has not made his debut.”

The actor said that his son happened to visit the set to meet him and they were towards the end of the shoot.

The actor said: “He wanted to be with me and wanted to stay close. So we decided to let him hold my hand and complete the scene without him being seen in the frame. One of the crew members had taken the video and I decided to share it, which created this whole buzz about his acting debut.”

