Dheeraj Dhoopar embraces red for 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' wedding: Symbolising love, tradition

Mumbai, Sep 30 Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who has been captivating audiences with his portrayal of Subhaan in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', recently shared a stunning glimpse of his look from the show's ongoing wedding storyline, leaving fans in awe.

Adorned in an elegant all-red ensemble, Dheeraj beautifully embraced the symbolic color of love and tradition that is central to Indian weddings, showcasing his character’s emotional depth and charm during this festive narrative.

His striking red sherwani, paired with a red churidar and matching mojris, perfectly captured the essence of a grand Indian wedding, where red is revered for its cultural significance.

In this sequence, where Subhaan is set to marry Mannat (played by Seerat Kapoor), both actors are seen in coordinated red outfits, making for a visually stunning moment that highlights the timeless appeal of this colour in wedding ceremonies.

Talking about the same, Dheeraj shared: "Red is a powerful color, symbolising love, passion, and tradition, especially in Indian weddings. It embodies joy, intensity, and confidence, making it the perfect choice for this wedding track. There's something undeniably impactful about how it looks on screen, always making a statement."

As Dheeraj dazzles in red, viewers can expect high drama in the upcoming episodes, with Ibaadat (Yesha Rughani) taking a bold stand to stop Subhaan and Mannat's wedding.

Produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited, it formerly starred Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma and Richa Rathore as the first-generation leads. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

On the personal front, Dheeraj is married to actress Vinny Arora. The couple, who first met on the sets of 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' had tied the knot on November 16, 2016 in Delhi. On August 10, 2022, the couple had their first child.

On the work front, he started his career as a model and made his TV debut with the show 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg', portraying the role of Ansh.

He also played Bhavesh Patel in 'Behenein', Sushant in 'Mrs. Tendulkar' and Shikhar in 'Zindagi Kahe-Smile Please'.

Dheeraj has essayed the roles of Amar in 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', and Prem Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. He has also featured in 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Sherdil Shergill', and 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu'.

He has participated in the reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and 'Box Cricket League'.

