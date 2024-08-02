Dheeraj Dhoopar on Friendship Day: Reminds us to celebrate some of best relationships of our lives

Mumbai, Aug 2 Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has reflected on Friendship Day, stating that it serves as a reminder to celebrate some of the most cherished relationships in our lives.

Friendship Day will be celebrated on August 4 this year.

Talking about the occasion, Dheeraj, who is currently playing the role of Subhaan in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', said: "Friendship Day is a special day that reminds us to celebrate some of the best relationships in our lives. In our day-to-day lives, we often miss out on catching up with our friends, but this day is a reminder to connect with them and spend quality time with the best of friends."

"I have a group of friends who make sure to meet for lunch or dinner on every friendship day no matter where we are, and it means the world to me. No matter which plan gets made, there is always someone who is unable to make it. But, for this day, everyone takes out special time for each other, and just being in their presence, life gets better. I wish everyone a very Happy Friendship Day, don’t forget to cherish your close friends," he added.

On the work front, Dhoopar, who began his career as a model, made his TV debut with the show 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg', portraying the role of Ansh.

The actor has also played Bhavesh Patel in 'Behenein', Sushant in 'Mrs. Tendulkar', and Shikhar in 'Zindagi Kahe-Smile Please'.

Additionally, Dheeraj has portrayed Amar in 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' and Prem Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka'.

He has also appeared in 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Sherdil Shergill', and 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu'.

He has participated in reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' and 'Box Cricket League'.

Meanwhile, 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', which is produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited, previously starred Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma, and Richa Rathore as the first-generation leads.

The show now features Dheeraj, Yesha Rughani, and Seerat Kapoor as the second-generation leads.

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor