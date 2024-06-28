Dheeraj Dhoopar wishes his wife Vinny Arora on her birthday, says, "my love for you only grows stronger"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 : Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar penned down a heartwarming note wishing his wife Vinny Arora on her birthday. He shared a beautiful video featuring him with his wife and glimpses of their happy moments together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted the video and wrote in the caption, "Happiest Birthday to the woman who has my heart , my soul & my love . Everyday with you is a gift. With each passing year, my love for you only grows stronger & deeper. You are my everything. I cherish you more than words can say."

After his post, many of the fans also wished her on her birthday. "Hayeeeeee its sooo beautiful!!!! HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY VINNY.. You won at life as DD is your life partner , lots of love..#dheerajdhoopar #vinnyaroradhoopar #birthdaybash2024," one of the fans wrote.

Another fan mentioned, "Happiest birth day to her may you both be the happiest lovers mob"

"Happy Birthday @vinnyaroradhoopar ma'am.. lots of love and happiness," commented a social media user.

Ridhi Dogra also extended birthday wishes to Vinny Arora, "Happy and healthy birthday wishes to the Best girl." Sasural Simar Ka fame Jayati Batia mentioned, "#Happytouuuuu my gorgeous girl..u r rock solid & I love you so much @vinnyaroradhoopar," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8vtnkbKnMd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Dheeraj and Vinny met in 2009 on the sets of 'Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg' and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2016.

Dheeraj is known for working in several TV shows such as 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Sherdil Shergill', 'Kundali Bhagya', among others. On the other hand, Vinny started her acting career with 'Kasturi'. She later appeared in 'Kuchh Is Tara' and 'Aathvaan Vachan'. She portrayed prominent roles in shows like 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg', 'Shubh Vivah' and 'Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.' She was seen playing Juhi Sethi in 'Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardani'.

