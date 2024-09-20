Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Vinny Arora tries her hairstyling talent on son

Mumbai, Sep 20 Actress Vinny Arora recently gave fans a glimpse into a special moment with her son, Zayn, by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at a unique hairstyling session.

Vinny, wife of actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable photo of their son, Zayn. In the picture, Zayn is dressed in a cute outfit, carrying a teddy bear backpack, and showing off his braided ponytail from the fun hairstyling session.

In the caption, she wrote: “God gave me some hairstyling talent then made me a boy mom”.

Dheeraj re-shared the same photo on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “wow”.

On the personal front, Dheeraj and Vinny had first met on the sets of 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg'. They tied the knot on November 16, 2016 in Delhi. On August 10, 2022, the couple had their first child.

On the work front, Vinny has been a part of shows like

‘Kasturi’, ‘Kuchh is Tara’, ‘Shubh Vivah’, ‘Do Dil Ek Jaan’, ‘Hum Hain Na’, and ‘Laal Ishq’.

Dheeraj, who started his career as a model, had made his TV debut with the show 'Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg', portraying the role of Ansh.

He also played Bhavesh Patel in 'Behenein', Sushant in 'Mrs. Tendulkar' and Shikhar in 'Zindagi Kahe-Smile Please'. Dheeraj has essayed the roles of Amar in 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', and Prem Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. He has also featured in 'Kundali Bhagya', 'Sherdil Shergill', and 'Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu'.

He has participated in the reality shows like 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10', and 'Box Cricket League'.

Dheeraj is currently seen as Subhaan in 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'.

Produced by Prateek Sharma under LSD Films Private Limited, it formerly starred Aditi Sharma, Karanvir Sharma and Richa Rathore as the first-generation leads. The show now stars Dheeraj, Yesha Rughani and Seerat Kapoor as the second-generation leads. It airs on Zee TV.

