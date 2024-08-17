Dheeraj Dhooper wishes his ‘girl’ Shraddha Arya on birthday

Mumbai, Aug 17 Television actor Dheeraj Dhooper has wished his “Kundali Bhagya” co-star Shraddha Arya on her 37th birthday on Saturday.

Dheeraj took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures with Shraddha and wished that she gets bigger, better and stronger.

“Happy Birthday my girl! Wish for you to get bigger, better and stronger this year. Keep shining,” the actor wrote.

“Kundali Bhagya”, which is a romantic drama, is a spin-off series of “Kumkum Bhagya”, it also stars Manit Joura. The actor was later replaced by Shakti Arora in 2022. In 2023, Shakti Anand later replaced Shakti Arora. The show currently features Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali as the second-generation lead.

Dheeraj started his television journey with “Maat PitaahKe Charnon Mein Swarg”. He was then seen in “Behnein”, “Mrs. Tendulkar”, “Kuch Toh Log Kahenge” and “Sasural Simar Ka”. He took on hosting duties in 2019, with “Dance India Dance 7” but quit later.

He was also seen as a “Cheel” in “Naagin 5” starring Hina Khan. He later participated in “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10”, “Sherdil Shergill”, “Saubhagyavati Bhava: * Niyam Aur Shartein Laagu”. He is currently seen in “Rabb Se Hai Dua”.

Shraddha made her film debut as a lead role in SJ Suryah's Tamil film “Kalvanin Kadhali” along with south star Nayantara in 2006. She was seen in Hindi film “Nishabd” and in Telugu film “Godava” with Vaibhav Reddy.

Shraddha is popularly known for her work in “Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki”, “Tumhari Paakhi” and “Dream Girl”. Since 2017, she has played Dr. Preeta Arora in “Kundali Bhagya”. In 2019, she simultaneously participated in “Nach Baliye 9”.

