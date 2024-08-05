'Dheere Dheere' from 'Devara' captures sizzling chemistry between NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Fans of NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor have a reason to celebrate with the release of the second single, 'Dheere Dheere,' from the eagerly awaited film 'Devara: Part 1'.

This romantic track, which marks a significant shift from the previously released high-energy 'Fear Song,' showcases the enchanting chemistry between the lead actors and promises to captivate audiences.

'Dheere Dheere' features Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam, who expresses her emotions towards NTR Jr's character, the antagonist, in a visually stunning and melodious sequence.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the teaser of the track on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Finally feels like my homecoming #DevaraSecondSingle is all yours now."

The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is enriched by Kausar Munir's heartfelt lyrics.

Bosco Martis's choreography adds a captivating layer to the performance, enhancing its romantic allure.

The track is performed in multiple languages, with Shilpa Rao delivering the Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, and Deepthi Suresh providing the Tamil rendition.

Following the success of the high-octane 'Fear Song,' which garnered over 23 million views, 'Dheere Dheere' offers a more intimate look into the film's romantic dynamics.

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor