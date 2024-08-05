'Dheere Dheere' sets romantic tone for NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Devara’

Mumbai, Aug 5 The romantic song 'Dheere Dheere' from the upcoming NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Devara: Part 1’ was released on Monday.

The song showcases Janhvi’s character, Thangam, expressing her feelings towards the antagonist played by NTR Jr. in this action-packed drama. The song features a palpable chemistry between the pair with both actors bringing their A-game to the table.

The song has been crooned by Shilpa Rao in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, while the Tamil version is performed by Deepthi Suresh.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is known for ‘Jawan’, ‘Jailer’, ‘Vettaiyan’, ‘Leo’ and others.

The lyrics have been furnished by Kausar Munir, and capture the essence of love. Bosco Martis's choreography adds an extra layer of charm to the performance. The song is the 2nd audio drop from the film after the high-octane track 'Fear Song' which has so far clocked over 23 million views.

'Dheere Dheere' offers a glimpse into the romantic side of the film.

‘Devara: Part 1’ also stars Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, and marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor. The film will unfold in two parts.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with a presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film is helmed by Koratala Siva. ‘Devara: Part 1’, which was earlier scheduled to be released on October 10, 2024, is now set to debut in theatres on September 27, 2024.

