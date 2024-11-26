‘Dhinchak Pooja Production song’: Netizens troll ‘Pushpa 2’ song ‘Kissik’ Hindi version

Mumbai, Nov 26 After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's “Oo Antava” from the Allu Arjun’s blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise” spread like wildfire in 2021, the makers of the film, who are now gearing up for the second installment of the film, dropped their song “Kissik” featuring Sreeleela. However, it seems the new song has not hit the right chord with the listeners.

The song was dropped by the label T-Series on YouTube on Monday and has over 114,41271 views currently in its Hindi version and 3.2 lakh likes. The Telugu version has 5 lakh likes with 2,96,51824 views on the platform.

However, it is the comment section that catches the eye as listeners have penned down their thoughts on the track, which is sung by Lothika and Sublashini. The music is given by Rockstar DSP and the lyrics are penned by Raqueeb Alam.

One said: “It seems to be like a Dhinchak pooja production songs”, to which a user even replied saying: “Dhinchak Pooja jyada best hai.”

Another said: “Yeh kya bana diya bhai (what have you made.)”

A netizen praised the 2021 song “Oo Antavaa” and said: “O Antavaa song and Samantha’s dance = wildfire.”

While one said: “OO Antava was emotions.”

“After listening this song, feeling glad that Shraddha rejected this song,” said another.

One simply said: “Mood kharaab kr diya (spoilt the made.)”

In the Telugu version of the song, fans just drew comparisons between “Oo Antava” and “Kissik”

One wrote: “I think this song does not have the same momentum as in O Antava song.”

“Kissik: Fire, O Antava vava: Wild fire,” said another.

A third user said: “Kissik = international, Oo Antava - Intergalactic.”

However, there were some who praised the number too. Some said that Rockstar DSP’s music is like slow poison and that the track will slowly start ruling the hearts.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who will reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule. The film releases on December 5.

Talking about “Pushpa: The Rule”, the makers unveiled the trailer on November 17 in Patna, Bihar. The sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. It opens with a person in the background introducing Allu Arjun’s titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power, and has no greed for money.

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will be released on December 5.

