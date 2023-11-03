Dhoni steals attention at SRK's birthday bash with his stylish presence, Maheep Kapoor calls him "GOAT"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Star cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni added "chaar chaand" to superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday bash on Thursday night.

Dressed in a black blazer paired with a black shirt and black pants, Dhoni looked dapper in his stylish outfit. His pictures from the party are doing the rounds on the internet, leaving Bollywood and cricket fans excited.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a cool picture of him posing with Dhoni.

"Fanboy moment, One and only @mahi7781," Sanjay captioned the post.

Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor also dropped a picture with Dhoni from the last night.

The image shows Dhoni sharing smiles with Maheep, Sanjay and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey.

"G.O.A.T," she simply captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji.

Fauzia Adeel Butt, Producer & CEO of FAB Entertainment, also posted a picture with Dhoni on social media and wrote, "Chennai ku whistle podu."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the iconic wicketkeeper batter, who announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, still continues to lead the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In May 2023, he guided CSK to their fifth IPL triumph.

Dhoni, considered a talismanic wicket-keeper batsman who went by the nickname 'Captain Cool', led India in 332 matches, the most by a captain in international cricket. Of these, he won 178, lost 120, and tied six while 15 ended in no result. His winning percentage as a captain is 53.61. These numbers, combined with the trophies he has won, make him India's most successful captain ever.

