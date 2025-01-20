‘Dhoom Dhaam’ is a story of wedding night taking hilarious turn with nerve-wracking action

Mumbai, Jan 20 The upcoming streaming movie ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ follows the story of a newly-wed couple, and they face the odds on their wedding night itself. The teaser of the film was unveiled on Monday, and it shows the lead characters, portrayed by Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam Dhar, who share an awkward moment presumably because of them being total strangers.

Pratik makes the first move before a battery of goons barge in their room setting the stage for a thrilling action with bullets flying all over. The film, which is set to release on February 14, flips the script on “happily ever after” when chaos takes over their wedding night the moment they get married.

Koyal (essayed by Yami) is a complete wild child with zero chill, and Veer (essayed by Pratik) is a timid momma’s boy and animal-loving veterinarian. Their stars get aligned, but on their wedding day, the newlyweds find themselves in far-from-perfect situations. The film is directed by Rishab Seth.

Founders of B62 Studios and producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar said in a statement, “With ‘Dhoom Dhaam’, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. Collaborating with Netflix has been an amazing journey, allowing us to bring this thrilling narrative to a global audience. Yami and Pratik have done an incredible job capturing the essence of Koyal and Veer, with their amazing chemistry and depth. We’re excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions on Netflix, February 14”.

The film is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director of Original Films, Netflix India, shared, "’Dhoom Dhaam’ is an electrifying mix of comedy and intrigue. Set against the backdrop of a wedding night where an unexpected adventure unfolds, the film is a true entertainer with its heart in the right place. The fresh pairing of Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day watch. We are excited to collaborate with Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jio Studios for Rishab Seth's directorial. With ‘Dhoom Dhaam’, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing unique and engaging films to audiences around the world”.

‘Dhoom Dhaam’ is set to stream on February 14 on Netflix.

