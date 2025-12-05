DHOOP CHHAON — A Heartwarming Tale of Love, Action & Emotions — Now Streaming on YouTube

A Perfect Watch to Welcome the New Year with Family and Positivity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: As the year draws to a close and the festive warmth of Christmas and New Year fills the air, Dhoop Chhaon arrives as a perfect reminder of love, relationships, and emotional resilience. The film rich with drama, action, and heartfelt moments ,is now streaming on FBE's official YouTube channel, making it accessible to audiences across India and beyond.

Directed by Hemant Sharan and produced by Sachit Jain and Sakshi Jain, Dhoop Chhaon features a stellar ensemble cast including Rahul Dev, Ashish Dixit, Chahatt Khanna, Abhishekh Duhan, Rahul Bagga, Aham Sharma, Atul Shrivastav, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Simrithi Bathija

“We make movies for families. After its successful theatrical and OTT journey, we wanted Dhoop Chhaon to reach every Indian home ,that's why we chose YouTube as our next platform,” said Producer Sachit Jain.

The film's digital release is supported by a well-crafted marketing campaign executed by Nageshwar Films, ensuring Dhoop Chhaon continues to resonate with audiences during this festive transition from Diwali to Christmas and New Year ,a time when stories of hope and togetherness mean the most.

With its soulful music, emotional depth, and universal message, Dhoop Chhaon stands as a beautiful family entertainer ,a film that brings light, comfort, and reflection as we step into a new year.

Visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UB1QXVCPqg4

