Dhruv and Tara emerge in a new century in complete different avatars

Mumbai, June 28 The upcoming episodes of the show 'Dhruv Tara-Samay Sadi Se Pare' will mark the beginning of an exciting journey as audiences will see completely different avatars of Dhruv and Tara.

Once a warrior princess in the 17th century, in this phase of the story, Tara becomes a subdued girl. On the other hand, Dhruv, a doctor from the 21st century, is now a lazy, aimless and angry young man in the 19th century, who doesn’t want to live in India anymore.

It will be interesting to watch whether the two lovers will be united in this century, or will be separated once again.

Speaking about the same, Ishaan Dhawan, who essays the role of Dhruv, said: "Dhruv has gone through many challenges in his journey to unite with Tara and just when it was time to go back to the era he belongs to, life threw another challenge at him. While one chapter of Dhruv-Tara’s life has ended and it is time for a new beginning in a completely new century, with new characters."

"This new twist in Dhruv's journey is incredibly exciting for me as an actor. Portraying a character who transitions from a dedicated doctor in the 21st century to a lazy, aimless young man in the 19th century offers a unique challenge. I am looking forward to exploring what’s next in Dhruv’s journey," he added.

Riya Sharma, who essays the role of Tara commented: "This new chapter takes it to another level. It’s a completely new avatar that is entirely different from how Tara was in her previous birth. Tara's transformation is a significant shift from her previous life as a warrior princess."

"Being reborn as an orphan and facing hostility in her new family adds layers to her character that are both challenging and fulfilling to portray. I'm eager to see how Tara navigates her new reality and if she can reunite with Dhruv in this different era," added Riya.

The new century also paves the way for new characters with Pankaj Dheer and Neelu Vaghela joining the cast as Dhruv’s parents, among others.

'Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare' airs on Sony SAB.

