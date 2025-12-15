Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s Film Crosses Rs 350 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhurandhar continues its strong run at the box office in its second week. The film was released on December 5 and has shown steady growth since then. In 10 days, the spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh has crossed Rs 350 crore at the box office in India. The total collection now stands at Rs 351.75 crore, as per Sacnilk data. The film opened with Rs 28 crore on Day 1. With this, Dhurandhar became the second-highest opener of 2025. It went past Saiyaara in opening-day numbers.

The film added nearly Rs 75 crore in its opening weekend. The first weekday saw a drop. The film earned Rs 23.25 crore on Monday. Despite the dip the film held steady through the week. It began its second week with Rs 32.5 crore. Collections jumped on Saturday with Rs 53 crore. Sunday recorded the highest single-day figure of Rs 58 crore. With this Dhurandhar beat Pushpa 2 which earned Rs 54 crore on its second Sunday.

The film recorded an overall 76.84 percent Hindi occupancy on December 14, 2025. Morning shows saw 59.57 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows recorded 87.20 percent. Evening shows remained high at 89.06 percent. Night shows stood at 71.53 percent.

Day-wise box office collection of Dhurandhar

Day 1 – Rs 28 crore

Day 2 – Rs 32 crore

Day 3 – Rs 43 crore

Day 4 – Rs 23.25 crore

Day 5 – Rs 27 crore

Day 6 – Rs 27 crore

Day 7 – Rs 27 crore

Week 1 total – Rs 207.25 crore

Day 8 – Rs 32.5 crore

Day 9 – Rs 53 crore

Day 10 – Rs 58 crore

Total – Rs 350.75 crore

The film has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing movie. It has crossed the lifetime collection of Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film earned Rs 302.15 crore during its run.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar Trailer