Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Film Heads Towards Rs 400 Crore Club; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Multi-starrer film Dhurandhar has left no stone unturned to keep audiences hooked with an amazing storyline and caste. Film has taken over the box office with a record-breaking collection since day one. Its day 11 and according to Sacnilk on second Monday film earned Rs 29.0cr. Film is a spy thriller featuring Ranveer Singh in lead. It also star Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhvan, Arjun Rampal in prominent role. Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait has taken over internet with his acting and dance.

Dhurandhar, opened with impressive numbers collecting Rs. 103 cr on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, film earned Rs 32 crore, Rs 43 crore. Building on its initial success, the film continued strongly through the week. Monday earned Rs 23.25 crore, followed by Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, exceeding Rs 150 crore total. Wednesday and Thursday each added Rs 27 crore, culminating in a first-week total of Rs 207.25 crore. Dhurandhar earned Rs 32.5 crore on Friday, December 13, followed by Rs 53 crore on Saturday and approximately Rs 58 crore on Sunday. By Monday, the film had grossed Rs 29 crore, bringing the total to Rs 379.75 crore.

Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 28 Cr

Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 32 Cr

Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 43 Cr

Day 4 [1st Monday] ₹ 23.25 Cr

Day 5 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 27 Cr

Day 6 [1st Wednesday] ₹ 27 Cr

Day 7 [1st Thursday] ₹ 27 Cr

Week 1 Collection ₹ 207.25 Cr -

Day 8 [2nd Friday] ₹ 32.5 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Saturday] ₹ 53 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Sunday] ₹ 58 Cr

Day 11 [2nd Monday] ₹ 29.00 Cr (early estimates)

Total ₹ 379.75 Cr

Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing movie

The film has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing movie. It has crossed the lifetime collection of Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film earned Rs 302.15 crore during its run. Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

About Ranveer Singh's Character



The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Success: Ranveer Singh Reacts as Film Crosses ₹500 Crore Worldwide Says, 'Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat hai...'

Dhurandhar Trailer