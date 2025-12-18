Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Inches Towards Rs 450 Crore Mark; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhurandhar continued its strong box office run on Day 13 despite recording its first clear fall in daily ticket sales. The spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna remains one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025 and has secured its place among the top earners of the year. The film collected Rs 25.50 crore on its second Wednesday. With this the total domestic earnings reached Rs 437.25 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Earlier in the week the film showed exceptional hold at the box office. It earned Rs 30.5 crore on the second Monday which was higher than its opening day collection. The same figure was repeated on Tuesday before collections eased slightly on Wednesday.

Dhurandhar day wise India collection as per Sacnilk

Day 1: Rs 28 crore

Day 2: Rs 32 crore

Day 3: Rs 43 crore

Day 4: Rs 23.35 crore

Day 5: Rs 27 crore

Day 6: Rs 26.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 27 crore

Day 8: Rs 32.5 crore

Day 9: Rs 53 crore

Day 10: Rs 58 crore

Day 11: Rs 30.5 crore

Day 12: Rs 30.5 crore

Day 13: Rs 25.50 crore

Total: Rs 437.25 crore

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 35.28 percent on December 17, 2025. Morning shows saw an occupancy of 19.48 percent. Attendance improved in the afternoon with 34.72 percent occupancy. Evening shows recorded 41.77 percent while night shows had the highest turnout at 45.14 percent.

The film has become Ranveer Singh’s highest-grossing movie. It has crossed the lifetime collection of Padmaavat. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film earned Rs 302.15 crore during its run.

Directed, written and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film stars Ranveer Singh as RAW agent Hamza Ali. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Dhurandhar Trailer