Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Continues Strong Run in Week 4, Earns Rs 15 Crore on Friday

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22:Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the domestic box office on Day 22. The film earned an estimated Rs15 crore in India net collections across all languages on Friday. With this, its total India net collection after 22 days rose to Rs647.5 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The film collected Rs 207.25 crore in its opening week. It followed this with Rs 253.25 crore in week two. In week three, the total stood at Rs 172 crore. With the latest figures included, the total India net collection has reached Rs 647.50 crore.

Despite entering its fourth week, Dhurandhar continued to post double-digit collections on Friday. In comparison, Avatar: Fire and Ash earned around Rs 7.5 crore India net, remaining in single digits. The decline was seen across both Hindi and English markets. With momentum still on its side, Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office deep into its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collection in India

Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr

Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr

Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr

Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr

Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr

Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr

Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr

Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr

Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr

Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr

Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr

Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr

Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr

Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr

Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr

Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr

Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr

Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Cr

Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs 38.5 Cr

Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs 16.5 Cr

Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs 17.25 Cr

Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) Rs 18 Cr

Day 21 (3rd Thursday) Rs 25 Cr

Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr

Day 22 (4th Friday) Rs 15 Cr

Total Rs 647.5 Cr

Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.20 percent on Friday, December 26, 2025. On Day 22, the film’s Hindi occupancy in theaters stood at 14.74 percent for morning shows, 32.19 percent for afternoon shows, 34.90 percent for evening shows, and 30.97 percent for night shows.

The film achieved the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide milestone in 22 days, making it the second-fastest Bollywood film to do so. The record remains with Jawan, which crossed the mark in 18 days. The achievement is notable given the film’s A certificate, which restricted viewership to adults. The Ranveer Singh-led film is now the ninth Indian film to enter the Rs 1,000 crore club and the first release of 2025 to do so.

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is police officer Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

The film released in theaters on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

