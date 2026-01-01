Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27: Ranveer Singh Film Wraps Up 2025 on High, Crosses Rs 722 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 27: Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office on Day 27 and ended 2025 on a high note. The Ranveer Singh starrer earned around Rs 10.5 crore in India net on Wednesday, according to the early estimates from Sacnilk. With this, the total net collection in India for the film has reached Rs 722.75 crore. The film is in its fourth week in theatres and has shown consistent audience support since its release on December 5.

On Day 27, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 22.72 per cent. Morning shows saw 14.42 per cent occupancy. Afternoon shows improved to 28.40 per cent. Evening shows recorded 25.48 percent while night shows stood at 22.57 per cent.

In its opening week, the film collected around Rs 207.25 crore. The second week added Rs 253.25 crore. The third week saw earnings of about Rs 172 crore. The steady run has placed the film among the biggest releases of the year.

Dhurandhar Day-Wise Box Office Collection in India (According to Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [1st Friday] Rs 28 Cr Day 2 [1st Saturday] Rs 32 Cr Day 3 [1st Sunday] Rs 43 Cr Day 4 [1st Monday] Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 [1st Tuesday] Rs 27 Cr Day 6 [1st Wednesday] Rs 27 Cr Day 7 [1st Thursday] Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 [2nd Friday] Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 [2nd Saturday] Rs 53 Cr Day 10 [2nd Sunday] Rs 58 Cr Day 11 [2nd Monday] Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 [2nd Tuesday] Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 [2nd Wednesday] Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 [2nd Thursday] Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 [3rd Friday] Rs 22.5 Cr Day 16 [3rd Saturday] Rs 34.25 Cr Day 17 [3rd Sunday] Rs 38.5 Cr Day 18 [3rd Monday] Rs 16.5 Cr Day 19 [3rd Tuesday] Rs 17.25 Cr Day 20 [3rd Wednesday] Rs 18 Cr Day 21 [3rd Thursday] Rs 25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr Day 22 [4th Friday] Rs 15 Cr Day 23 [4th Saturday] Rs 20.5 Cr Day 24 [4th Sunday] Rs 22.5 Cr Day 25 [4th Monday] Rs 10.5 Cr Day 26 [4th Tuesday] Rs 11.25 Cr Day 27 [4th Wednesday] Rs 10.50 Cr* early estimates Total Rs 722.75 Cr

Dhurandhar has crossed the lifetime collections of several major hits, including Jawan Kalki 2898 AD, Chhaava, Stree 2, Animal and Pathaan. The film is now moving closer to the India net total of RRR, which stands at around Rs 782.2 crore. It has also crossed the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

The film was released in theatres on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

Dhurandhar Trailer