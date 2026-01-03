Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Sees First Single-Digit Day After Historic 4-Week Run; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar saw its collections dip to single digits for the first time since release after a strong four-week run. On its 29th day in theatres, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore in India, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Despite the slowdown, the film continues to post massive overall numbers. Its total India net collection now stands at around Rs 747.75 crore. The film is expected to pick up pace again over the weekend.

Dhurandhar Day-Wise Box Office Collection in India (According to Sacnilk)

Dhurandhar created history by becoming the first Hindi film to earn more than Rs 100 crore in its fourth week. The film collected Rs 106.5 crore in its fourth week, bringing its total to Rs 739 crore by the end of Day 28. It also became the only Hindi film to register double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Cr Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs 38.5 Cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs 16.5 Cr Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs 17.25 Cr Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) Rs 18 Cr Day 21 (3rd Thursday) Rs 25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr Day 22 (4th Friday) Rs 15 Cr Day 23 (4th Saturday) Rs 20.5 Cr Day 24 (4th Sunday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 25 (4th Monday) Rs 10.5 Cr Day 26 (4th Tuesday) Rs 11.25 Cr Day 27 (4th Wednesday) Rs 11 Cr Day 28 (4th Thursday) Rs 15.75 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 106.5 Cr Day 29 (5th Friday) Rs 8.75 Cr Total Rs 747.75 Cr

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has grossed an estimated Rs 1,167.25 crore in 29 days. Overseas markets contributed around Rs 270 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 897.25 crore, according to Sacnilk. On Friday, January 2, 2026, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 17.97 per cent. Morning shows saw 9.65 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 20.32 per cent. Evening shows were the strongest at 21.93 per cent, followed by night shows at 19.99 per cent.

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar is one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025. The film now ranks among the top highest-earning Indian films, behind RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.

Dhurandhar outperformed new releases, including James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and the Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The war drama Ikkis, which was released on January 1, 2026.

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

The film was released in theatres on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

Dhurandhar Trailer