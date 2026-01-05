Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh Starrer Maintains Strong Hold Even After a Month; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Dhurandhar film is ruling the box office and still has maintain momentum after small drop. Film has entered its fifth week and now has nearing its Rs. 800 cr milestone. Ranveer Singh starrer spy thriller film collected Rs 8.75 Cr on Friday and Rs. 11. 75 cr on Saturday. On fifth Sunday film collected Rs. 12.75 cr taking overall collection to Rs. 772.25 Cr.

Dhurandhar surpassed new releases like James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The war drama Ikkis, despite its Jan. 1 release, earned approximately Rs 7 crore on its opening day, nearly half of Dhurandhar's earnings. Dhurandhar now ranks among the highest-grossing Indian films, following RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.

This success is largely attributed to "Hamza fever," sparked by Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of the character in Part 1. As Part 2 approaches, anticipation builds for "Jaskirat fever," again fueled by Singh's ability to reinvent himself within the series.

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Cr Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs 38.5 Cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs 16.5 Cr Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs 17.25 Cr Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) Rs 18 Cr Day 21 (3rd Thursday) Rs 25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr Day 22 (4th Friday) Rs 15 Cr Day 23 (4th Saturday) Rs 20.5 Cr Day 24 (4th Sunday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 25 (4th Monday) Rs 10.5 Cr Day 26 (4th Tuesday) Rs 11.25 Cr Day 27 (4th Wednesday) Rs 11 Cr Day 28 (4th Thursday) Rs 15.75 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 106.5 Cr Day 29 (5th Friday) Rs 8.75 Cr Day 30 (5th Saturday) Rs 11.75 Cr Day 31 (5th Sunday) Rs 12.75 Cr Total Rs 772.25 Cr

