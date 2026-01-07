Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 33: How Much Did Ranveer Singh Starrer Film Earned on Fifth Tuesday; Check Day Wise Collection

Ranveer Singh starrer film Dhurandhar has lower its pace after ruling box office for over month. On Fifth Sunday, film earned Rs 12.75 Cr and on Monday, film minted Rs 4.75 Cr, taking total collection to Rs. 777 cr. On 33th day, Tuesday film collected Rs. 4.75 Cr, which takes over all collection to Rs. 781.75 Cr. On day 33 movies Worldwide Collection Rs 1222.00 Cr, overseas Collection Rs 284.00 Cr and India Gross Collection Rs 938.00 Cr.

Film features Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in lead is a spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait.

Film also features Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Jio Studios and B62 Studios have announced a one-day ticket offer for Dhurandhar, with ticket prices starting at INR 199. The offer is valid today across select cities, cinemas, and shows, as the film continues its glorious and unshakeable theatrical run after completing over a month in cinemas.

The film, which released on December 5th, has recorded a sustained performance at the box office and has crossed 1,000 crore in worldwide gross collections, with total earnings now exceeding 1,200 crore globally, on the verge of becoming the highest ever grossing Hindi film. Despite being in its fifth week, the film continues to attract fresh audiences, maintaining steady collections across both domestic and international markets.

Day India Net Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Collection Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Collection Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Cr Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs 38.5 Cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs 16.5 Cr Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs 17.25 Cr Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) Rs 18 Cr Day 21 (3rd Thursday) Rs 25 Cr Week 3 Collection Rs 172 Cr Day 22 (4th Friday) Rs 15 Cr Day 23 (4th Saturday) Rs 20.5 Cr Day 24 (4th Sunday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 25 (4th Monday) Rs 10.5 Cr Day 26 (4th Tuesday) Rs 11.25 Cr Day 27 (4th Wednesday) Rs 11 Cr Day 28 (4th Thursday) Rs 15.75 Cr Week 4 Collection Rs 106.5 Cr Day 29 (5th Friday) Rs 8.75 Cr Day 30 (5th Saturday) Rs 11.75 Cr Day 31 (5th Sunday) Rs 12.75 Cr Day 32 (5th Monday) Rs 4.75 Cr Day 33 (5th Tuesday) Rs. 4.75 Cr, Total Rs 777 Cr

Dhurandhar Trailer