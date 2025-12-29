Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses ₹1,100 Crore Becomes One of India’s Biggest Hits

Dhurandhar is breaking all the norms of box office performance, emerging as the surprise juggernaut of the year. While most films see a dip by the fourth week, Ranveer Singh’s action thriller has only gained momentum, crossing a massive global milestone on Day 24 and rewriting the rankings of India’s biggest modern hits.

On Sunday, December 28, Dhurandhar’s worldwide collection soared past ₹1,064 crore, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Pathaan and Kalki 2898 AD, making it the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film ever. The film earned over ₹30 crore globally on that day alone, fueled by packed theatres across India and a strong overseas response during the Christmas holiday period.

Under Aditya Dhar’s direction, Dhurandhar has displayed extraordinary box office consistency. Following record-breaking second and third weeks, the film added another ₹62 crore globally over its fourth weekend, proving that audience interest remains high even after three weeks. In India, the film has collected ₹690.25 crore net, equating to a gross of ₹828.25 crore. Trade analysts suggest the film is poised to cross ₹700 crore net in India shortly, a rare achievement for Hindi cinema.

The film’s overseas success has been a major driver of its historic global numbers. With earnings exceeding $26 million internationally, Dhurandhar has firmly crossed the ₹1,000-crore threshold worldwide, outpacing major titles and securing its spot among India’s most successful releases abroad. The ensemble cast—including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan—has drawn widespread acclaim, adding depth and star power to the film. With only Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2 ahead on the all-time list, industry observers are keenly watching just how high Dhurandhar can climb. For now, it stands as one of the defining cinematic stories of the year. A sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2, is already in development, with a scheduled release in March 2026.