Dhurandhar Box Office Collection : Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Inches Towards ₹800 Crore Milestone; Emerges Fifth-Highest Grossing Indian film of all time

Ranveer Singh is once again on the verge of redefining what sustained stardom looks like in Indian cinema. Today, his blockbuster film Dhurandhar is set to cross the much-coveted ₹800 crore club, establishing him as the only Bollywood actor to achieve this monumental feat. As of now, the collection of Ranveer Singh-led film stands at ₹794.20 crore.This landmark run of Dhurandhar is not just about numbers. It strengthens the growing list of Ranveer Singh’s most defining performances — roles that combine scale with substance. The Ranveer Singh-starrer is performing well at the domestic box office too. It earned Rs 207.25 crore nett in India in the first week, followed by Rs 253.25 crore nett in Week 2 and Rs 172 crore nett in Week 3. The fourth week added another Rs 106.5 crore nett to the collection. The film earned Rs 20.5 crore nett on fifth Friday and Saturday cumulatively.

Dhurandhar outperformed new releases, including James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and the Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The war drama Ikkis, which released Jan. 1, earned about Rs 7 crore on its opening day, nearly half of Dhurandhar.The film now ranks among the top highest-earning Indian films, behind RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.The phenomenon around the film has largely been driven by what fans have termed “Hamza fever.” Part 1 was completely taken over by Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Hamza, a character that dominated conversations and stayed with audiences long after the credits rolled. Now, with Part 2 set for release, anticipation has already shifted gears. The buzz suggests that “Jaskirat fever” is ready to take over next — once again powered by Ranveer Singh, whose ability to reinvent himself within the same universe continues to fuel excitement and faith in what lies ahead.

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.