Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar Lauds Mukesh Chhabra for the film’s Exciting Casting, Says ‘He Put all his Efforts in This’

Aditya Dhar directed Dhurandhar has stirred quite the storm amongst fans with its trailer. While the stellar ensemble is being loved, everyone's strong performance is also being quite talked about. At the film's trailer launch, its writer and director Aditya revealed how he never imagined pulling off such a cast. He thanked Mukesh Chhabra for putting such an impressive line up together.

Praising Mukesh Chhabra, Aditya said, "Whatever casting you are seeing in this film is because of Mukesh Chhabra. I didn't believe if I could pull of this casting but he did. He sat in my office and made the calls, and he got all of them together. He put all his efforts in this, without him Dhurandhar wouldn't be possible."

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sara Arjun. While the film is said to the most violent one from Indian cinema, fans are lauding the Hollywood level scale on which the story is visualized. While Dhurandhar is a pathbreaker for Hindi cinema, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in important roles. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Productions, Dhurandhar is slated to release in theaters on 5th December.