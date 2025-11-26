Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Wishes Arjun Rampal on His Birthday, Shares BTS Glimpses from the Sets

Arjun Rampal rings in another year today, and director Aditya Dhar has put out a heartfelt for him. Aditya Dhar took to his social media handle to share glimpses of their discussion from the sets of Dhurandhar. The unseen pictures features Rampal in the guise of ISI Major Iqbal, his much-talked about character from Dhurandhar, and his candid presence simply screams his magnetic screen presence. “Happy birthday, Arjun Sir. 🤗❤️ On screen he’s pure menace but off screen he’s the warmest and one of the most generous souls I’ve known. Love you Bhaiyya. Here’s to many more stories together. 🤩❤️🤗💫” wrote Aditya Dhar.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film explores the untold origins of unknown men, setting the stage for a cinematic storm from 5th December, 2025.