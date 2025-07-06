Dhurandhar First Look: Ranveer Singh Unleashes Fury in Aditya Dhar’s Action-Thriller
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: July 6, 2025 13:07 IST2025-07-06T13:07:02+5:302025-07-06T13:07:34+5:30
Jio Studios and B62 Studios unveiled the electrifying First Look of Dhurandhar, 2025’s most awaited action-thriller, today on Ranveer Singh’s birthday. Set to release on 5th December 2025 globally, directed by Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), this cinematic spectacle stars a stellar star cast headlined by Ranveer Singh along with Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.
The 2 minute 40 second first look is a raw, relentless visual onslaught, blending mystery, grit, and high-octane action. The powerful composition has been created by Shashwat, with vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and a special collaboration by Hanumankind, the acclaimed new-age artist whose distinctive, genre-blending style brings an unexpected edge to the track.
Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar, written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, uncovers the untold saga of the origins of the unknown men.