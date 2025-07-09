Dhurandhar First Look Storms Past 100 Million Views; Fans Dub It a “Blockbuster Masterpiece”

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar first look has exploded and within days of launch, the high-stakes action thriller has amassed over 100 million views across platforms, making it one of the most explosive digital debuts in recent memory. Led by Ranveer Singh in a fierce, almost unrecognizable avatar, and backed by Dhar’s direction, Dhurandhar has taken the internet by storm. The first look delivers gritty action, haunting atmosphere, and an unforgettable line: “Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon.”

On X, users are praising the cast, the visuals, and the cut-to-music editing style. Comments range from “Akshaye Khanna stole the show in two seconds” to “Ranveer’s rawness is insane” and “This is how a first glimpse should feel - tight, stylish, and intriguing.” Reddit is equally lit, with breakdowns flooding channels from analysis to plot speculation. “This looks like a true genre shift,” wrote one user, while another observed.

“Blockbuster written all over it!” one fan posted. Another said, “Ranveer’s intensity and that BGM pure fire! The box office is gonna erupt!” A chilling teaser line, “Padosi mein rehte hain, gode bhar ka zor laga lo, bigaad lo jo bigaadna hai,” gave netizens goosebumps. The first look teaser of Dhurandhar had everything going for it on paper. Stylised violence. Ranveer in a feral, never-seen-before avatar. And a mysterious storyline shrouded in grit.Dhurandhar is presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production. It is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Led by Ranveer Singh, the film boasts a powerhouse ensemble, raising anticipation. While rumours have surfaced on the internet that the story of the film draws inspiration from the life of Indian super spy and NSA Ajit Doval, known for his role in the surgical strike, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the plot. However, the first-look video does confirm that the film is rooted in real-life events. Towards the beginning of the clip, the card read, “Inspired by true events.”The film has received a positive response from the audience and celebrities of the film industry.