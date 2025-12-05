Dhurandhar‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ Movie Review - A Dhamakedaar Genre-Breaker That Redefines Big-Screen Storytelling

Director/Writer: Aditya Dhar, Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Duration: 196 Minutes, Rating: 4.5

Dhurandhar hits the audience like a cyclone—untamed, persistent, and spectacularly dhamakedaar. Aditya Dhar's latest triumph is far from just a movie; it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a cinematic event of the year that completely breaks the clutter of Indian espionage thrillers. With Indian heart and international standard, Dhar weaves a story full of human touch, intricacy, and spark, reaffirming that he belongs among the very few directors capable of conceiving on a grand scale while still keeping the story deeply character-driven.

Drawing inspiration from the IC-814 hijacking and the 2001 Parliament attack, the film sets the stage on a historic backdrop without wasting a moment. Dhar then skillfully expands the narrative to show the political tremors that pushed the Indian intelligence system beyond its limits. Madhavan as IB Chief Ajay Sanyal is the rock on which the story stands. His portrayal, full of precision and gravitas, earns seeti maar reactions in every scene. The dialogues are crisp, the energy is infectious, and the immersion into this high-stakes world is so real that it grips from the first frame.

One of the most striking elements is the use of archival footage, including 9/11 and other terror attacks, interspersed with chilling audio of attackers plotting against India. These sequences evoke patriotism without jingoism, reminding the audience of the stakes while highlighting India’s strategic resilience. It’s a cinematic call to awareness and courage that makes the story even more gripping.

Ranveer Singh delivers arguably his career-best performance—raw, gritty, massy, and explosively powerful. Hamza is hurt, angry, unpredictable, yet inexplicably charming. The transformation from a rage-driven youth to a cold, calculated underworld operative is executed with staggering emotional finesse. Ranveer doesn’t just perform; he literally “blows up” the screen, particularly in the latter half, becoming almost synonymous with the storyline—a 10/10 hardcore action avatar.

The supporting cast matches this energy brilliantly. Akshaye Khanna, as Rehman Dakait, is eerie, sparkling, and dreadful—a mind-is-the-weapon villain whose expressions and timing make him unforgettable. Sanjay Dutt is pure cannon fire as SP Chaudhary Aslam, “The Jinn,” bringing raw toughness to every frame. Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal commands attention with his silent menace, while Sara Arjun impresses in her star-studded debut. Every actor is fully into their character, creating a dangerously immersive atmosphere.

The film’s pace is relentless, thanks to Aditya Dhar’s mastery over tempo. And crucially, despite its 214-minute runtime, the length never feels distracting. Every scene is deliberate, every beat perfect, making the infiltration plan genuinely nerve-wracking. The background music is another major highlight—the BGM keeps the energy flowing continuously, never letting the audience feel a dull moment. The soundtrack is one of the strongest pillars of the film, arguably the album of the year or even the decade, turning tension, discovery, and climax into cinematic thunder.

Violence is used sparingly—just three sequences are truly explicit, each dramatically justified. The real intensity comes from the emotional stakes, character development, and political intrigue. The first half showcases masterful world-building, with the interval delivering pure goosebumps and doubling audience excitement. Post-interval, conspiracies intertwine, political power shifts, and Hamza consolidates the mafia core through strategy, betrayal, and even a calculated marriage, setting up a perfect stage for the explosive Part Two coming Eid 2026.

