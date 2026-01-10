Dhurandhar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Spy Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run?

Dhurandhar OTT Release Details: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy thriller Dhurandhar is reportedly set to arrive on Netflix in late January, around eight weeks after its theatrical release. Multiple media reports suggest the film could premiere on the platform on January 30, 2026, although no official confirmation has been made. The film is expected to be available in multiple regional languages.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar continued its record-breaking run at the box office, earning over Rs 952.50 crore in India and more than Rs 1,239 crore worldwide since its release on December 5, 2025.

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic

The OTT release is generating excitement as Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Yash’s Toxic. Fans are eager to watch the first film online before the sequel.

While the late January streaming window is widely expected, an official announcement from the makers or Netflix is still awaited.

About Dhurandhar Film

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Dhurandhar Cast

Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

Dhurandhar Trailer