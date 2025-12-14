Dhurandhar Roars at the Box Office, Delivers Ranveer Singh’s Biggest Opening Ever; Sequel to Release in March 2026

The action-thriller Dhurandhar has recorded a strong opening at the domestic box office, posting a weekday collection in the double digits and showing further growth over the weekend, according to early trade estimates. The film has also performed steadily on Monday, indicating sustained audience interest beyond the opening weekend.

The film marks one of the biggest opening performances of Ranveer Singh’s career so far. Trade analysts note that the film has drawn audiences across urban centres as well as smaller towns, with several theatres reporting high occupancy during the opening days.

Running close to three-and-a-half hours, the film faced questions ahead of release regarding its length and scale. However, initial audience response suggests that the narrative and performances have resonated with viewers, contributing to repeat footfalls in some locations.

The makers have confirmed that the project was conceived as a two-part story. With the first instalment now in theatres, work on the sequel is underway, with the second part scheduled for release in March 2026.

Produced by B62 Studios in association with Jio Studios, the film is backed by producers Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. The action drama is written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar.

The ensemble cast includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun in key roles.

Following its initial performance, the film is set to expand into multiple language versions across the country in the coming weeks. Trade observers will be watching closely to see whether the film maintains its momentum in the days ahead.